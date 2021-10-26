Hackers and Trolls Attack 'Our Black Truth Social' After Mistaking it with 'Truth Social'
A Case of Mistaken Identity and Confusion Provokes Unwarranted Cyber Strikes on A Positive Black Social Network PlatformWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent October launch of ex-US President Donald Trump’s new communications platform “Truth Social” brought serious adverse effects and collateral damage to Our Black Truth Social (OBT), a positive and noteworthy social media platform dedicated to uplifting the African American Community, Africa, and worldwide African Diaspora.
With Trump's launch of his "Truth Social platform, hackers and trolls immediately attempted to undermine Trump’s latest online venture. They struck with a vengeance but alarmingly, because of the similarity in names ("Our Black Truth Social vs. Truth Social"), these hackers and trolls attacked the WRONG target with sustained attacks that have negatively impacted the integrity of OBT Social's infrastructure and its Google ratings, sending those ratings plummeting from a high of 4.5 stars to a low of 2.1 stars.
Quite different from Trump’s idea, “Our Black Truth Social” is an intentionally positive social media app. It aims to help people of African descent by sharing genuine truth about our history and experience. Our Black Truth includes all African-descended people within its scope whether they live in the US, the African continent, or in the various other places across the globe. Also, Our Black Truth is an open platform. It welcomes the appropriate contributions of persons from ALL racial-ethnic groups who are willing to express their truthful and positive views about Black people, and to become engaged learners in the process.
To be perfectly clear, Trump’s “Truth Social” IS NOT “Our Black Truth Social.” The two are distinct social media platforms. Our Black Truth Social has NO legal, nor organizational, nor financial, nor affiliated dealings with ex-President Trump’s platform or organization and the platform maintains a policy that is strictly apolitical.
Our Black Truth gives back to the Black community in various ways that help, educate and inform. This past August 2021, Our Black Truth sponsored a trip to Ghana for 107-years-old Mother Viola Fletcher and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis aka Uncle Redd, the oldest living survivors of the Tulsa race massacre. While in Ghana they met with the President, Vice President, Kings and Chiefs and was given land as well as other gifts. “Going to Ghana was on their bucket list, so we made it happen. This was an historic event and we called it ‘the Coming Home Project’” said Michael Thompson, Chairman and President of Our Black Truth.
In the context of today's extremely polarized political, socioeconomic and racially insensitive world, truth-seekers must not allow an adverse public reaction, provoked by a mistaken identity, to cripple Our Black Truth Social," said OBT Chief Executive Officer, Michael Thompson. "We must do our best to protect this positive, Black, social-media platform, which our emerging 21st century global community so desperately needs! Please show your support by downloading the Our Black Truth Social app from Google Play or the App Store and share the app with your friends," Mr. Thompson concluded.
About
Our Black Truth is the first social media platform of its kind. Our mission is to educate and inform all people regardless of race and ethnicity to who Africans and African descended people really are based upon truth and facts. We are raising the standard of black social media by not allowing mentally and physically destructive content on the platform nor do we algorithms pushing content on users. Another unique feature of the Our Black Truth Social app is the ability for members to potentially earn tips for their educational, informative and entertaining posts and comments.
Operationally, Our Black Truth receives advice from its Community Advisory Board that consists of very competent persons, 12 of which hold PhD’s and others who have been fighting for the rights of Africans and African descended people around the world and who represent the best interests of Black people and communities.
Website
www.ourblacktruth.com
Ghana “Coming Home”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuMOsgfjGcY
Tony Regusters
Our Black Truth, Inc.
+1 888-498-7884
tonyregusters@ourblacktruth.com