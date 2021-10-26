Cannabis/Marijuana Market Size, Share, CAP, Research by 2026 | Introduction of Innovative Cannabis Edibles to Favor Worldwide Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global cannabis market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 97.35 Bn by the end of 2026 from US$ 10.60 Bn in 2018. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The increasing use of medicinal marijuana is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global cannabis market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Cannabis/Marijuana Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026”. This report includes expert opinion from trusted sources and focusses on major factors driving and restricting the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2026.

According to the report, hemp flower, commonly known as ‘bud,’ accounts for the majority of the global cannabis market share in terms of product type. On the other hand, concentrates based out of marijuana are leading the global market in terms of product type. The higher penetration and better availability of these products boosts the market in developed nations, leading to a significant consumer base.





Some of the players operating in the global cannabis market are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

Tilray

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

MedReleaf Corp

Aphria Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





Increasing Application of Medicinal Cannabis to Promote Cannabis Market Growth

The rising awareness about medicinal properties of marijuana is a key factor driving the global cannabis market. Marijuana can help to cure disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, anorexia, chronic pain, arthritis, and other medical conditions. Besides this, the rising legalization of marijuana in several countries of the world is boosting the market globally.

However, the growth trajectory of the market could be bumpy on account of the complex regulatory structure observed in several countries and restrictions on cannabis use in many parts of the world. In addition to this, the declining price of marijuana in the market as the products are getting increasingly commoditized, may also cause hindrance to the market growth in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, many companies operating in the cannabis market are investing increasingly in the research and development of novel products for delivery solutions. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global cannabis market in the coming years.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





North America Market to Remain Dominant on Account of Legalization of Medical Marijuana

Geographically, the global cannabis market is anticipated to be dominated by North America owing to the government-supported medical marijuana laws imposed in the U.S. In 2012, Washington and Colorado in the U.S. were the first two cities to legalize the use of cannabis for recreational purpose.

As of July 2019, about eleven states and District of Columbia in the United States have legalized the use of cannabis for medicinal purpose. On the other hand, Canada is also playing a major role in the booming market of marijuana as it recently emerged as a flag-bearer country in marijuana legalization for recreational purpose. The fact that marijuana can help treat medical conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain, post-trauma conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, anorexia, and others is anticipated to help the cannabis market in North America in the coming years.

Introduction of Innovative Cannabis Products to Intensify Market Competition

The global cannabis market is highly competitive on account of the presence of many players, and the introduction of new players into the market. The rising popularity of recreational marijuana and its usage at a wider level has further intensified the competition among vendors. Additionally, the switching preferences from the hemp bud or flower to the much-processed forms such as tropical products, oils, and other edibles are promoting market players to come up with more innovative products and thereby maintain a strong foothold in the market.





Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





Read Related News:

Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, and Green Seaweed), Form (Flakes, Powder, and Liquid), End-uses (Food & Beverages, Agricultural Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

CBD Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Marijuana and Hemp), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Care, Cosmetics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd