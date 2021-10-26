Nappy Roots in Partnership with PAM Studios Rome Unveils Reality Show ‘40 Akers & a Brew’ at RIFF
Award-winning hip-hop group to host exclusive screening of the reality television series pilot on Thursday, Nov. 11
We are excited for the inaugural showing of the pilot for ‘40 Akers & a Brew’ and to see people’s reactions.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots in partnership with PAM Studios Rome will present their docu-style reality-based television series ‘40 Akers & a Brew’ on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., as part of the 2021 Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). Nappy Roots founders and show characters, Scales and Skinny Deville, will be in attendance to meet their fans. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.riffga.com.
— Scales
The show features Nappy Roots as they set off on a road trip to craft breweries across the country, as they look to build their own brewery from the ground up. The band’s cult-like following of rural Americans takes viewers on a cross-cultural journey through ‘local celebrity’ interviews and hometown tourism that demonstrates any conversation can happen over a beer. Jam-packed with humor mixed with conversation, entrepreneurship and innovation, RIFF attendees will be the first audience to watch the show’s pilot.
“We are excited for the inaugural showing of the pilot for ‘40 Akers & a Brew’ and see people’s reactions,” said Scales. “We have enjoyed the journey of visiting craft breweries across the nation and meeting so many dope people. You can talk about anything with anyone over a cold beer.”
“We are so proud to introduce 40 Akerz & a Brew,” said Maria Guerra-Stoll, CEO of PAM Studios. “We will be entertaining network VIPs all expressing interest in the project and we know that the beauty of Rome, GA as our natural backdrop for the show will be a big selling tool. The Rome International Film Festival is the perfect place to introduce the pilot.”
As one of hip hop’s most unique groups, Nappy Roots has been a best-selling band since 2002. In 2003 they received nominations for the American Music Award (AMA) for Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B, Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B, as well as the Soul Train Award. In 2011, they were nominated for Album of the Year by SEA for “The Pursuit of Happiness.” Today Nappy Roots tours 150 days annually, boasts a Nappy Roots clothing line, reaches thousands on social media and more. Nappy Roots is the new southern culture classic ‘to be reckoned with.’ The band’s most recent album, ‘Another 40 Akerz,’ was released in 2017.
Founded by Maria Guerra-Stoll, PAM Studios is a Latina-owned studio and media company founded in Atlanta. The company provides opportunities for women, Latinos and other minority groups to succeed in the film and television industry while ensuring their authentic stories are shared. The Rome Studio is the first under the PAM umbrella to open in the state.
For more information, please visit www.nappyroots.com. To learn more about the 18th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 11 - 14., please visit www.riffga.com. For more information about PAM Studios Rome, upcoming film and television productions, or to rent the facility, please visit www.pam-studios.com.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-218-3077
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com