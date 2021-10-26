Tumor Genomic Market Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Tumor Genomic Market Trends – Next generation sequencing techniques and new drug discoveries.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Increasing number of cancer cases, rising government initiatives and projects, new drug developments, and increasing demand for cancer-specific diagnostics are factors driving global tumor genomic market growth.

Tumor Genomic Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Tumor Genomic market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Tumor Genomic market.

tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth.

Increasing research on cancer, usage of genomic systems among academics and government institutions, and decreasing cost of sequencing is contributing significantly to growth in cancer diagnostics. Moreover, advances in computational approaches in tumor genomics has resulted in shorter result time, which is a key factor driving adoption, and thus driving growth of the market. Tumor is often caused by genetic alterations, including gene fusions, large chromosomal rearrangements; however, next generation sequencing techniques have helped researchers gather vast amounts of tumor genomic data and record genetic mutations in various cancer types.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Tumor Genomic market is expected to reach USD 56.54 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 21.42 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Tumor Genomic Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2018, Cancer Genetics Inc. and NovellusDx Ltd. signed a merger agreement in order to combine their data associated to tumor anatomy. The aim behind the merger is to enhance and accelerate the therapeutic development to improve treatment success rates for companies. With the proprietary technology and machine learning technology of NovellusDX Ltd., Cancer Genetics aims to form a leading oncology-focused precision medicine company.

Biomarkers play an important role in the detection of cancer and it may be used to detect early cancer symptoms or to perform differential diagnosis of cancerous tumors.

Revenue from the tumor genomic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government funding for cancer detection and awareness, and introduction of state-of-the-art research institutions.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomic market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market drivers analysis

4.2.1.1. Increasing number of cancer cases

4.2.1.2. Rising government initiatives and projects

4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for cancer specific diagnostics

4.2.1.4. Increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

4.2.1.5. Introduction of cost-effective kits

4.2.1.6. Mergers and acquisitions between key players

4.2.2. Market restraints analysis

4.2.2.1. High equipment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Tumor Genomic market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

