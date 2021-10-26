New Study from Emergen Research a $ 1.69 Billion Global Market for Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing the geriatric population and increased number of multispecialty hospitals worldwide are key factors supporting market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

robotics surgical simulation systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.69 Billion by 2028 at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth include increasing initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs to drive awareness regarding benefits and advantages of robotics surgical simulation, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and increasing deployment and use of robotics in medical treatments and procedures.

Minimally invasive surgery emerged in the late 1980s as a safer and more effective technique in medical surgery and for treatments. Minimally invasive surgery is more preferred than conventional surgery and is gaining popularity among surgeons across the globe. Surgical simulation programs benefit broadly from healthcare stakeholders. Haptics is a valuable surgical tool that is used in minimally invasive surgical simulation and training. Minimally invasive surgical simulation has changed the dynamics and revolutionized many medical and surgical procedures and patterns over the past few years. Minimally invasive surgery is performed using a small video camera, a video display, and few customized surgical tools.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market is expected to reach USD 1.69 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 476.8 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Surgical Science Sweden AB, Limbs & Things LTD., VirtaMed AG, 3D Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Medtronic, and Simulab Corporation.

Further key findings in the report

In July 2020, Maxar Technologies Limited, which is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, acquired Vricon Inc. 3D data and analytics firm. Vricon Inc. is a global leader in satellite derived 3D data for defense and intelligence markets.

The minimally invasive surgery simulation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period. In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use various technologies to operate with minimal damage to the body of the patient as compared to conventional surgery.

Europe accounted for a significant share in the global robotics surgical simulations systems market revenue. High rates of positive outcomes post-surgery, high accuracy of surgeries, and promotion by governments are some key factors boosting market growth in countries in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia account for high revenue contribution to the market in Europe.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global robotics surgical simulation systems market based on product & service type, type of surgery, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional Surgery Simulation

Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulation

Others

Type of Surgery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased investments in healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare sector

4.2.2.3. Rising advancements and developments in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost for Research and Development

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

