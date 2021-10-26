Plant Genomics Market to Reach $ 14.47 Billion by 2028, Industry Trends – advancements in technology

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for high crop yield is a significant factor driving global plant genomics market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Genomics Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Plant Genomics market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust growth of the global plant genomics market can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yields. Plant genomics helps in genetic variation identification in phenotypes and molecular pathway characterization in resistance from abiotic and biotic stresses. Enabling rapid implementation of gene technology in crop production and plant genomics improves food security and food safety by increasing productivity and removing mycotoxins, respectively. Also, the application of plant genomics considerably increases the value of agricultural products and seeds.

The benefits of plant genomics in protecting plants/crops from harsh weather plays an essential role in propelling market growth. Genome editing enhances plant tolerance to floods, droughts, heat, salinity, and frigid conditions for numerous crops.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Top Companies Operating in the Plant Genomics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, AgraFlora Organics International Inc., which is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announced that its subsidiary, Propagation Services Canada Inc., has signed an agreement to buy Live-Plant Genetics.

DNA-based molecular markers find application in detection of genetic polymorphisms at the DNA level. Currently, several molecular markers are used in phylogenetic analysis for evaluating genetic diversity and germplasm identification.

Herbicide-resistant crops enable farmers to destroy weeds without causing any damage to the crops. Plant genomics uses plants' intrinsic resistance to selective herbicides to generate tolerance to a wide range of herbicides in various agricultural crops, thereby enabling farmers to efficiently destroy weeds, along with leveraging various other benefits. For example, use of glyphosate-resistant crops decreases soil erosion by reduced or no-tilling.

Plant genomics market in Asia Pacific region registered the fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, which can be attributed to increased investments by biotechnology companies in food crops and high-value crops to cater to increasing global food demand. Additionally, presence of a larger population in countries in the region, and rising disposable income are factors resulting in increased demand for high-value crops.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plant genomics market on the basis of type, genomic property, objective, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Genetic Engineering

Molecular Engineering

Genome Editing

Others

Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Yield Improvement

Herbicide Tolerance

Disease Resistance

Others

Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

DNA Extraction and Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

GMO-Trait Purity Testing

Marker-Assisted Selection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plant Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased funding in plant genomics

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for high crop yield

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive infrastructure for plant genomics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Plant Genomics market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

