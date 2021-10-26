Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Trends – Increasing global geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for reduced hospital stay are among some key factors driving market revenue growth

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally invasive surgical systems provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company's profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, Stryker Corporation introduced Niagara Lateral Access System, which is a lateral spine product. Launch of Niagara Lateral Access System would provide expand Stryker Corporation’s minimally invasive lateral solutions’ product line for the treatment of spinal deformities.

Electrosurgical devices find wide usage in various surgical specialties, primarily owing to ability make accurate incisions leading to limited/less blood loss. The major benefit of deploying electrosurgical devices over electrocautery devices is reduction in damage caused to surrounding tissues due to their high precision. Electrosurgical devices use low voltages for incision mode and high voltage for coagulation mode.

Cardiovascular diseases are the foremost cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for about 17.9 million deaths each year. In 2018, around 12.0% of the adult population in the US were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Minimally invasive surgical systems in cardiovascular surgeries offer benefits of smaller surgical cuts and scars, decreased infection risk, less pain, and fewer physical limitations. For instance, patients undergoing traditional cardiac operations are restricted to drive vehicles or lift heavy (over 5 pounds), whereas in case of minimally invasive surgeries there are no such restrictions.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing volume of surgical procedures

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of on-road accidents

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

