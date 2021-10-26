Dr. Geri Kerr of The Center for Spiritual Awakening to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional hurts and traumas, challenges, relationship break-ups, are inevitably part of life. We never know what is waiting for us around the corner. Yet despite the devastation that can occur, instead of remaining burdened and stuck by our wounds, we can choose to recover in times of upheaval and struggles. One of the best ways to find healing is working with a highly qualified professional to move beyond loss to discover the power of transformation, and the hope of brighter, more fulfilling days.

Geri is a highly regarded couple relationship and family therapist dedicated to helping people move toward wholeness and healthiness in their lives. Spanning over 20 years working with individuals, couples, and families, Geri is also a transformational life coach, author, a retreat leader, has a background in pastoral ministry, leads workshops for National Marriage Week each year, and is Certified as an instructor in Gottman’s Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work.

“What makes my work distinctive is the advanced training and experience I have in family systems theory and practice. From this perspective, my approach helps clients to better understand that who they are now reflects how they were shaped and molded in their family of origin growing up. Meaning that what we learn to pay attention to, the rules and roles, what to attend to and what to ignore, communication patterns and more, are learned in our family and then taken out into our broader relationships. Becoming aware of the rules and roles we lived by and through which we found acceptance and belonging frees us now to consider whether those same roles are consistent and compatible with who we are today.”

Geri learned earlier in her life the devastating effects of trauma and loss. As a young mother with four very small children, her spouse abandoned her and the children in a way that she never saw coming. Always a spiritual person, Geri allowed her faith to lead her forward, a decision that transformed her life in many ways. In addition to raising the children and working, she pursued all her degrees in higher education, knowing for sure that she needed to use her experience to help others as a mental health clinician. Life was good until another major trauma in 2015 stopped her short – the diagnosis of a major brain tumor. “Waking up the Light” in ICU after a major craniotomy, Geri allowed the loving support of family and friends to help restore her to wholeness and healing.

Recognizing that change and endings are door openers to new beginnings rather than door closers, Geri’s work is committed to helping others find wholeness and new beginnings in their lives after loss too.

“Through my own life and work, I have come to understand that facing our fears through the dark emotions is the pathway toward finding the light which gives our lives greater meaning and purpose than we may ever have had without our loss.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Geri Kerr in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday October 28th at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://spiritualawakeningbeyondtrauma.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno