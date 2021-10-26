Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Size by 2028 with Top Countries Data and Industry Verticles
The sales performance management market has gained a competitive edge in recent years in terms of market share, few major players currently dominate the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for symbiotic alliance between sales executives and their prospects has played a vital role in increasing the adoption of the Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market. Besides this, need for an unrivaled allocation of diverse opportunities in sales which would help an enterprise increase its sales turnover, is now possible through sales performance management solutions.
However, lack of awareness about the benefits of SPM solutions acts as a key restraining factor, limiting the market growth. Rising demand to lower the risk of inconsistent sales and predict commission patterns inside an enterprise would create stronger growth opportunities.
The world sales performance management market is segmented based on solution, deployment model, service, end-customer, industries and geography. The SPM market based on solutions is segmented into territory management, sales analytics, sales planning and monitoring, incentive compensation management and others.
Based on the deployment model, the SPM market is segmented into onpremise deployment and cloud based deployment. SPM services include managed services, consulting services, training and support, and others. SPM market is segmented based on different industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, information technology and telecom, retail, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and others. The geography segments include Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA); Europe, North America, and AsiaPacific.
Some of the prominent market players profiles in the report include NetSuite, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG., Salesforce.Com Inc., Callidus Software, Inc., Synygy, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Xactly Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.
