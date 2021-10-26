Oat Milk Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Industry Forecast 2027
Market Size – USD 3.68 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of the lactose-free cereal-based dairy productsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Oat Milk Market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Oat Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Oat Milk has been a great alternatives, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.
Planet oat milk, Oatly oat milk are a few of the widely sold products available in the market, Best milk alternative, pros and cons of plant-based milk, pros and cons of non dairy milk, milk substitute, milk to lose belly fat & weight loss, Oat Milk nutrition carbs, and unsweetened oat, to name a few are some of the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.
Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, omega-3 fatty acid, and Vitamin E, Vitamin B with antioxidant, the Oat Milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.
Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.
• A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products
• Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Oat Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Oat Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.
• In July 2020, Starbucks announced its launch of vegan non-dairy based milk, oat milk in all the stores across Canada.
• In August 2020, A leading chocolatier, Lindt, announced that the company is about to release a wide range of vegan chocolate bars, having the primary ingredient oat milk.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global oat milk market on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Supermarket & Hypermarket
• Online Retails
• Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Powder
• Liquid
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Food & Beverages
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food
• Personal Care
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Key highlights of the Global Oat Milk Market Report:
• Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.
• Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.
• In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.
• Detailed market segmentation analysis.
• Competitive landscape.
Conclusively:
Key factors operating in the Oat Milk Market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.
