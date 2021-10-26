Coated Steel Market Overview, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2027
Coated Steel Market Size – USD 23.90 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Trends – Growing downstream industries.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand from end-use industries and growing disposable income are driving the need for the market.
Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled “Global Coated Steel Market” that offers key insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and geographical bifurcation. The report employs a top-down and bottom-up approach to gain critical insights into the Coated Steel market and the data is further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and analysts. The report presents an 8-year forecast for the market growth along with market information such as supply and demand ratio, dominant players, market revenue, driving factors, restraints, and challenges to offer a better understanding of the Coated Steel market.
The global Coated Steel market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The driving factors noted for the global coated steel market is increasing requirement from end-use sectors such as construction, automobile industries, and appliances; growing competition in the sector; relatively cheap than electro-galvanizing process; quality of products and differentiation; cutting edge durability; and fluoropolymer continues to expand in the renovation & construction market.
The demand for the market is expected to be powered mainly by the growth in the construction field. Expanded development of appliances in various regions, coupled with the advent of a phenomenal mobile aftermarket industry, is expected to lead to the growth of such materials in the coming years. Automation is effective; coating procedures are expected to improve demand over the projected period. Moreover, extensive R&D for the manufacture of advanced steel is anticipated to boost the market growth.
Leading companies operating in the global Coated Steel market are:
ArcelorMittal S.A.,
SSAB AB,
Salzgitter AG,
OJSC Novolipetsk Steel,
Voestalpine AG,
ThyssenKrupp AG,
Nippon Steel,
Sumitomo Metal Corporation,
Essar Steel Ltd.,
Tata Steel Ltd.,
and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.,
among others.
Market Overview:
Many industrial operations necessitate the use of chemicals. As a result, the materials and chemicals industry is always intertwined with other industries. When one is used to produce the other, there is a correlation. Chemicals from chemical manufacturers and suppliers are used as raw materials in other industries.
Currently, more than 70% of chemical industry products are consumed by other industries, with about 20% being used by the industry itself for other operations. Food and health, textiles, transportation, medicines, and other businesses are supported by this 70%. Only 10% of the products are intended to be used as consumer goods. The materials and chemicals industry's expansion is reliant on demand from other industries. As a result, rising manufacturing rates in other industries have a direct impact on supply.
The report also provides details about segments in the global Coated Steel market.
Type Outlook:
Color Coated
Metallic Coated
Application Outlook:
Automotive Industry
Domestic Appliances
Construction Industry
Furniture
Packaging
Fabrication
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest:
The APAC is expected to intensify with an estimated 8.4% CAGR, due to the booming construction industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken steps for urbanization, and industrialization has led to the rapid growth of the production sector in the country, which will have a significant impact on regional growth.
North America is the second-biggest market trailed by the Asia Pacific due to rapidly increasing semiconductors and electronics. The U.S. soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the introduction of the country's refurbishing business.
The construction industry established as the most significant application segment, and in 2019 was valued at USD 5.16 billion.
The furniture industry is a sector of low concentration. As the most preferred material for furniture has become wood, the market demand in the segment has moved as well, many new competitors enter this sector, and a substantial part of the demand accounted for by small businesses.
