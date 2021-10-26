Newborn Screening Market Size to be Worth USD 2.27 Growing at 10.3% CAGR till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newborn Screening market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Newborn Screening market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Newborn Screening market.

Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care. Besides, the industry is expected to experience a boost in demand due to the involvement of federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and low the number of deaths caused by negligence and non-screening. New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, gene therapy, and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/4

The Newborn Screening Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

Further Key points

Based on the technology, electrophoresis generated a revenue of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and new detection techniques that assist in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds.

The assay kits are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others of which immunoassay is a process-oriented used in the screening.

The dry blood spot test application is the major contributor to the Newborn Screening Market. The dry blood spot test application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Newborn Screening market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Newborn Screening market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Newborn Screening Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Newborn Screening in this industry vertical?

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/4

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Newborn Screening Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/4

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Newborn Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Newborn Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising neonatal population base

4.2.2.2. Increase in number of cases of congenital diseases in newborns

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of improved healthcare infrastructure and trained professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Newborn Screening Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Tandem Mass Spectrometry

5.1.2. Pulse Oximetry

5.1.3. Enzyme Based Assay

5.1.4. DNA Assay

5.1.5. Electrophoresis

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

To Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/4

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Clinical Biomarkers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-biomarkers-market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Orthodontics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

Medical Image Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-image-analytics-market

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.