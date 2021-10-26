Gel Documentation System Market Size to Reach USD 389.7 Million by 2028, Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.6%

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global gel documentation system market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gel documentation system or gel imaging system is a type of laboratory device required for visualization, analysis and documentation of proteins, nucleic acid, and antibodies in different types of gel media, which include acrylamide, agarose, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and nitrocellulose gels.

Some of the major applications of gel documentation systems are nucleic acid quantification, protein quantification, and others. Nucleic acid quantification segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing focus on RNA or DNA quantification and increasing investment by private investors in proteomics and other protein-based research. North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and this can be attributed to increasing focus on proteomics and genomics research and development activities and robust presence of advanced biotechnology research infrastructure in countries in the region.

The Global Gel Documentation System Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, LI-COR Biosciences, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Vilber Lourmat, Scientific Digital Imaging plc., Bio-Techne, Cleaver Scientific, and Azure Biosystems.

Key Findings

In June 2018, Syngene launched G:Box F3 gel documentation system. It can accommodate UV transilluminator and UV to blue light converter screen, UV to visible light converter screen, or blue light transilluminator options.

Instruments segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing use of gel documentation systems in molecular biology, pathology laboratories, and other biological research and development institutions.

Regional Bifurcation of the Gel Documentation System Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Gel Documentation System market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Gel Documentation System market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, light source, detection technique, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Instruments

Software

Accessories

Light Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diodes

UV

Laser

Detection Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

UV Detectors

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nucleic Acid Quantification

Protein Quantification

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

