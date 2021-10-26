Medical Image Analytics Market to Exhibit 7.9% CAGR till 2027 | Trend

Emergen Research Logo

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, unusual incidents in the pharmaceutical industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Image Analytics Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Medical Image Analytics market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. A growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis and cardiac disease would accelerate the development of medical imaging devices in the coming years.

Recent advances in medical imaging devices have paved the way for innovative solutions which have rendered diagnosis more comfortable for patients. A significant increase in the number of such events is likely to boost demand development for medical imaging equipment in the future.

Market Scope:

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Further Key Highlights

Ultrasound imaging, in the Modality segment, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as fast detection and precision, non-invasiveness, and no direct susceptibility to ionizing radiation.

By End Use, the diagnostic centers segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period, attributable to the installed base of diagnostic imaging services and management of the inflow of visitors, coupled with the beneficial payment policies by policymakers across the globe.

Medical Image Analytics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Medical Image Analytics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Mammography

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Image Analytics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Medical Image Analytics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

