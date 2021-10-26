SteloTechnology: Software Testing Company That Help USA &Canada Start-Up to Release Product Into the Market at 10x Speed
SteloTechnology-Web & Application Testing Services Has Allowed USA & CANADA Small Businesses Push Product faster into the market without compromising on QualityAMHERST, OHIO, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stelo Technology, an independent software testing & QA leader got associated as a Quality Engineering partner for USA & CANADA small Business across the world and helped them transform their web and mobile app user journey at 10x speed.
Stelo Technology was brought on board for the project with USA & Canada start-ups . This business with Stelo Technology has helped USA & CANADA start-ups in automating the entire regression suite by improving app performance and scale up the userbase by 10x. From handling the user navigation, order management to finally performing the cross-browser testing, their dedicated team of QA Experts had made sure that their web application is compatible on all networks, browsers, devices and OS.
Speaking about the strategic partnership, Arun Nayak, Sales Director at Stelo Technology, said, “It has always been exciting to have a business partnership with the leading product company. In this world of digital transformation, automation will disrupt the entire business value and mobile digitalization is going to have a great influence on the connected business digital transformation market. Hence, it is pivotal to ensure the bug-free mobile application in order to enhance the user experience.”
Their client, Johnathan, Digital Technology Head, said the following, "Stelo Technology has a committed team of QA engineers. They are quite professional in their work. We had a large project which they delivered as promised. Everyone from front-end, back-end, QA did a good job taking our project to the finish line. The team’s capability to cater minute technicalities is highly commendable."
Stelo Technology has enabled 100+ clients from SMEs and Fortune 500 companies varied from healthcare, eLearning, Government, BFSI, Insurance, Energy, Utilities and Manufacturing industry and helped them in their software and quality assurance transformation journey.
About Stelo Technology:
Stelo Technology is a Pune, INDIA based software testing firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software testing services that deliver results to their clients. Stelo Technology services is a confluence of new age user experience and conventional SaaS providers that help ISV leap further and multiply their product value and credibility.
Stelo’s team is built on the strength of a range of values, and everyone at Stelo Technology works together to ensure these principles are adhered to. All the services provided to the customers are ethically sourced, and the company partners with worldwide initiatives to ensure every product meets their demanding standards.
We are a team of Experienced, Seasoned and Certified Software Testing & Project management Professionals who help You build Flawless and better IT products with complete Focus on end-users Needs. Our Testing & Project Management consulting helps companies improve products and services, enhance customer experience, enter new markets, and increase revenue.
SteloTechnology services are a great fit for any company that relies on a properly functioning website or uses internal software (CRM, enterprise, custom, etc.) for their day-to-day operations. It may not always make financial sense to fully staff QA groups internally if they are not fully utilized year-round.
SteloTechnology QA On-Demand service provides a cost-effective solution to beef up your QA teams whenever needed.
Aman Agrawal
Stelotechnology
sales@stelotechnology.com