GERD Drugs and Devices Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for OTC and generic drugs and the rise in the geriatric population will drive the GERD drugs and devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GERD Drugs and Devices Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is growing due to the intake of analgesics, smoking, decrease in the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, consumption of certain types of food and drinks, high body mass index (BMI), family history of GERD, and limited physical activity. The growing incidence of the disease will drive the demand for the GERD drug and devices market.

Click here to download sample copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/383

One of the report’s central components is the broad GERD Drugs and Devices market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights

In November 2020, Sandoz Inc. announced it had shipped pantoprazole sodium to supply the hospitals for injection, 40 mg to Civica Rx. It is a part of a multiyear collaboration for the reduction in supply shortages with several other pipeline medicines.

H2 blockers are a group of drugs that reduces the amount of acid produced by the cell lining of the stomach. They are also known as histamine H2-receptor antagonists but are also known as H2 blockers. They include ranitidine, cimetidine, nizatidine, and famotidine, among others.

The MUSE or Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler is an extensive endoscopic device that incorporates the latest technological advancement for the delivery of patient-friendly option for Transoral Fundoplication, the procedure intended for the treatment of GERD.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market

Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/383

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global GERD Drugs and Devices Market on the basis of route of administration, drug type, device type, and region:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

H2 Receptor Antagonist

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs)

Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

LINX Management System

Stretta Therapy

Bravo Reflux Testing System

Digitrapper reflux testing system

Others

To Purchase/Place an Order @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/383

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. GERD Drugs and Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. GERD Drugs and Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing occurrence of GERD disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing trend of self-medication

4.2.2.3. Changes in lifestyle

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low level of investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. GERD Drugs and Devices Market By Route of Administration Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Route of Administration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oral

5.1.2. Parenteral

Continued…!

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/383

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Stevia Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market

NGS Sample Preparation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

3D Food Printing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.