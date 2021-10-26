Submit Release
Eclat Hospitality - Hospitality Consultancy of the Year 2021 - India

Eclat Hospitality, a leading hospitality talent solutions firm was Awarded Hospitality Consultancy of the Year 2021 - India by Lux Life UK.

This is a reflection of the hard work the team puts in everyday to create amazing opportunities for hospitality professionals across the world'”
— Prabhjot Bedi, CEO, Eclat Hospitality.
'This is a reflection of the hard work the team puts in everyday to create amazing opportunities for hospitality professionals across the world' said Prabhjot Bedi, CEO, Eclat Hospitality.

Founded in 2005, Eclat Hospitality has been at the forefront of innovation and service design. Laser focused on Hospitality, they not only organise the largest job fairs in India, but work with some of the best brands and stand alone properties across the world.

More details about the award are at https://www.lux-review.com/winners/eclat-hospitality-2/
More on Eclat Hospitality at www.eclathospitality.com

Prabhjot Bedi Eclat Hospitality
eclat hospitality
+91 98720 00604
email us here

