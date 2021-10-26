Paper Products Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 0.32% from 2021 to 2028
The global paper products market is expected to reach USD 278.16 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.32% from 2021 to 2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global paper products market is expected to grow from USD 271.15 billion in 2020 to USD 278.16 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.32%during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region led the global paper products market with a market share of 34.18% in 2020. Increasing industrialization throughout the region is a major factor behind this growth.
Major players in the global paper products market are Cascades, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Stora Enso, EssityAktiebolag, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Irving Consumer Products Limited, Nippon Paper Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KP Tissue, Inc., Nine Dragons Paper, OjiPaper, Procter & Gamble, SCA, SmurfitKappa, ST Paper LLC, UPM-Kymmene Corporation and West rock among others. Growing customer purchasing and expanded internet shopping has contributed to a rise in demand for paper packaging items. Also, some manufacturers offer customized packages of paper to suit the customer's unique needs. Thus, boosting the growth of the paper products market. However, the growing digitization of the global economy and the increasing usage of the internet worldwide has also led to a decreased demand for numerous conventional industry products, such as newsprint and other types of paper.
The raw material segment is divided into wood and agro residue, waste & recycled paper. The waste & recycled paper segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns regarding tree cutting to manufacture pulp.
The application segment includes writing & printing paper, newsprint, paperboard & packaging and specialty paper. The paperboard & packaging segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 0.4% during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for growth include characteristics of the product such as biodegradability and recyclability. Plastic products have initially controlled the packaging segment. Nonetheless, innovation in the technology of packaging paper has changed the industry because such products may be processed cost-effectively.
The paper goods are widely used for wrapping or packing household and industrial items such as grocer's bags, shopping bags, and multiwall shipping bags used for transporting goods such as flour, cement, sugar, chemicals and animal food. "Specialty" Agro residues are used for potato chips, cookies, ice cream, and so forth. Moreover, increasing technological advances for paper-based goods have allowed the processed paper to be produced with greater strength and durability than plastic packaging materials. These are the major factors driving the paper products market growth. However, in some countries, the scarcity of raw materials may hamper the market growth. The biggest obstacle this industry faces is the shortage of raw materials in certain countries. For example, in India, with population growth, there is also a steady rise in the usage of all forms of wood which has further exhausted the country's supplies of raw materials.
