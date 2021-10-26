Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market trends – Growth in funding for the testing product.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. The advancement in technology has also encouraged the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market growth. Investment in research and development has helped in the development of effective diagnostic testing kits, which have helped in the advancement in the market product. However, the lack of proper reimbursement rates may result in lower access for patients to testing, which hinders market growth.

The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. There is a surge in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV-AIDS. The rise in the SARS-Cov-19 virus has led to the massive demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products.

All the nations are focusing on flattening the curve of the community transmission, which is propelling the demand for the market. Another factor driving the demand for the product is the scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by the market players. Industry players are expanding to fulfill the growing demand for the product in the current scenario. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

