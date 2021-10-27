Taseen :The Messenger, Audio/Video Call, Chat/ Media Sharing Mobile App Aims to Keep Families Stress-Free and Connected
Taseen - The Messenger is a Free Family Locator, Audio/Video Call, Chat/ Media Sharing Mobile App
A way to help to make life a little more stress free”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taseen- The Messenger is a British Online platform, helps to make life a little more stress free. We are happy to launch the Beta version of Taseen.
— Dr. Iftekhar Shams, President of Lam Aid Ltd.
Features of Taseen app:
Family Locator:
Taseen helps to get the accurate location of kids, elders or other dependent family members at any time through GPS tracking feature. Also notification is received once they reach the destination.
Audio Video Calling:
Through Taseen, one can get in touch with family members instantly whenever they are at long-distant using Audio Video calling feature of Taseen App. Just create an account on Taseen App, add family members and get into one-to-one conversation through audio-video calling.
Share Information:
If someone is far away from home and want to share important document or media, files with family, Taseen App has come with the features that allows to send and receive messages, media, and files instantly from any location.
How Taseen- The Messenger Works:
Family is priority for everyone and taking care of each family members requires lot of efforts. However, now no one needs not to worry about taking care for family members whenever they step out of their home for some work. “Taseen – The Messenger App” has come up with all those necessary features that help to connect with family members wherever they go.
Taseen App uses phone’s native GPS (Global Positioning System) tracker to ensure safety of family even when they are far away. Add family member or friends at Taseen App using contact number and email id and select any of the two available options to request i.e. "Send request to Track Location and Chat” or "Send Chat Request” only. Any Taseen User will be able to chat or track the location of other person only if User's request is accepted at device of the person to track or chat with. If User wants to track close ones- simply add the location for which User wants to get the notification when they reach there. Moreover, User can directly call or send message to family members in contact list using Taseen App.
Taseen App is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.taseen
Volunteers are invited to test this app and run in their cities.
For any information or any other queries:-
Emails: support@taseen.online
Website: https://taseen.online/
Contact information:
E-mail: support@taseen.online
Dr. Iftekhar Shams
LAM AID LTD
+44 7440 304828
