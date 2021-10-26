Solar Thermal Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2030
Solar Thermal Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Solar Thermal Market (By Collector Type, Type of System, Application, and Region) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.”The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
The key factors that boost the solar thermal market growth are green energy target rollouts by major countries, increase in clean energy demand, rise in population rate, and rural electrification plans. Rapid expansion of infrastructure industry along with strong economic activity across developing nations are expected to boost the solar thermal market growth. Some of the key benefits of solar thermal panels include long operating life, lowered energy bills, low maintenance cost, and easy installation, making their use superior to alternate technologies. Improved efficiency, sustainability, and low thermal losses are some of the key factors that influence the acceptance of solar thermal panels worldwide. In addition, surge in consumer awareness on the importance of renewable technologies along with rise in focus on energy security are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.
Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7256
One of the critical factors responsible for the growth of the solar thermal industry is the growing emphasis on introducing clean fuel substitutes with a view to curbing carbon emissions. Solar thermal systems can be installed for a range of applications, which will vastly reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. This will act as a remunerative opportunity for the solar thermal market, along with operational and economic benefits for both the user and the service provider.
In addition, rise in demand for continuous power supply and increase in adoption of decentralized power systems are projected to boost the growth of the solar thermal market. The ability to generate power round the clock in line with energy storage capability is expected to further increase demand for the product. However, insufficient rewards for investment may pose a market challenge. Taxation policies could raise costs that would lead to high energy prices. Economical and technical viability further serves as a key concern, as the costs of the equipment is high.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7256
Top 10 leading companies in the global Solar Thermal market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global Solar Thermal Industry include BrightSource Energy, Abengoa Solar, Siemens, Acciona, SolarReserve, Torresol Energy, Trivelli Energia, Abors green GmbH, Parvolen CSP Technologies, and Sener
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7256?reqfor=covid
COVID-19 scenario analysis
Global solar thermal market is expected to witness decline in growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various countries have implemented lockdown, which has led to shutdown of factories in scores of cities and provinces across the world, thus leading to predictions of a sharp slowdown in the output from residential to industrial sectors. Moreover, companies are dealing with missing sales and fractured supply chains as production activities shutdowns. Among other problems, if this coarntinues, it might be possible that companies may not be able to meet project delivery timelines that could alter tax treatment or eligibility for state incentives for such projects.
Key Benefits
• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Solar Thermal market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Solar Thermal industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn