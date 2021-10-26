Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size To Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size is estimated to value at USD 26,254.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2030).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size is estimated to value at USD 26,254.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Special techniques are used to remove organic matter and other impurities from industrial effluent during wastewater treatment. In facilities such as food processing plants, chemical factories, pharmaceutical firms, and others, appropriate equipment is employed to make wastewater safe and clean for disposal back into the environment. In developing countries, water scarcity has refocused attention on desalination technology to remove contaminants. This market is expected to be driven by a surge in demand for these facilities and equipment, as well as the growth of the oil and gas industry and pharmaceutical industry.

The increasing growth of the world's population, combined with existing limited freshwater resources, has prompted the development of a variety of technologies to satisfy the global need for clean water. The technologies created are primarily geared at making the bulk of accessible water resources usable. Water and wastewater treatment equipment manufacturers are working on alternative water sources such as desalinated and reused water as a result of these situations. As a result, the prospects for water and wastewater treatment equipment manufacturers in the market are likely to improve.

Although there are numerous benefits to water treatment, the cost of installing water and wastewater treatment equipment is expensive. In the water and wastewater treatment equipment market, the high cost of equipment and its operation acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Chemical treatment with chlorine gas, for example, necessitates a large storage of the water to be treated. In developing countries, such infrastructure and equipment are scarce, which can also act as a factor restraining the growth of the market.

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Equipment

Based on equipment, the water and the wastewater treatment equipment is segmented into membrane separation, disinfection, biological, sludge treatment, and others. Membrane separation dominates the market and accounts for the largest portion of revenue. Membrane separation has a number of advantages over other technologies, including a small footprint and excellent filtration efficiency. As a result, the market is expected to expand substantially.

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Process

Based on process, the water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment. The tertiary treatment process segment is the leading segment, which is also predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Tertiary treatment improves effluent quality before it is reused or dumped into the environment. This process removes inorganic chemicals and compounds, viruses, bacteria, and parasites that were left over during secondary treatment, resulting in water that can be reused. As a result, the increasing demand for tertiary treatment process is attributed to the growth of the segment.

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Product Type

Based on product type, the water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into filtration, adsorption, desalination, disinfection, testing, and others. The desalination segment of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the projected timeframe. Water, wastewater, and saline water can all be treated with water and wastewater treatment technology. In many dry places of the world, freshwater shortages and the need for new water supplies are already vital and will become more so in the future. Many seagoing ships and submarines employ desalination. Most of the present interest in desalination is centered on providing cost-effective fresh water for human consumption. Thus, due to such factors, the desalination segment is expected to grow over the forecasted period.

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Application

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into industrial and municipal. Over the projected period, the industrial application category is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This area covers a wide range of businesses where fresh and processed water can be used. The growing demand for fresh and processed water is a result of rapid industrialization, technical advancements, and an expanding number of manufacturing units. Hence, these factors are expected to boost product penetration in the industrial sector.

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Region

Based on region, the water and wastewater treatment equipment is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia pacific dominates the water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Increased investments in the wastewater management industry, combined with a rapidly increasing manufacturing sector, are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the region's rising residential sector is likely to increase product penetration in municipal wastewater treatment plants.

Some Noted Developments Considered in the Report:

July 2020, SUEZ stated that it has agreed to buy the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane portfolio from LANXESS, a specialty chemical firm. The membrane will most likely be added to the company's Water Technologies & Solutions product line, enhancing the company's ability to assist customers with water treatment challenges.

December 2019, Under the Namami Gange Program, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED signed a deal with the Bihar government in India to create sustainable wastewater infrastructure in Patna.

October 2019, DuPont acquired Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.'s Membrane Business to develop the company's water technology business.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market and has observed the heavy impact of COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has a major impact the global economy but has had a detrimental influence on the market for water and wastewater treatment equipment. The end user industries are in charge of the market's expansion. The wastewater treatment industries' ability to function effectively depends on the industries' ability to operate without interruption. The pandemic has lowered the water industry's investment rates. The production department, as well as investment rates, are experiencing a slowdown as various businesses discontinuing or deferring their regular production work, which has had a significant negative influence on the water treatment sectors.

Some Major Findings of Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Include:

In-depth global water and wastewater treatment equipment market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of key market players operating in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market, which include Veolia , SUEZ SA, Xylem, Inc. , Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, Aquatech International LLC , 3M, Pentair Plc. among others.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Browse key industry insights from the report, "Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market , By Type (Membrane Separation, Biological, Sludge Dewatering, Desalination, Testing, Disinfection, Filtration), By Process (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2021-2030)"

