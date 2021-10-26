Coal Tar Market 2021 Production and Demand Analysis By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Coal Tar Market Size – USD 14.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – High demand for aluminum from countries in APAC

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes.

Another key factor driving growth of this market is rapidly increasing consumption of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting due to rising demand for aluminum for a range of industrial manufacturing and construction applications. Coal tar pitch is used in asphalt for blacktop of roads, as a base for paints and coatings, and also as binder in asphalt products, in addition to being widely used in steel and aluminum production.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/548

The research report investigates the competitive landscape thoroughly and offers a comprehensive overview of the businesses along with their product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and key statistical data about profit margins and revenue. It also covers rates of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, technological advancements, gross profit, sales network and distribution channels, and strategic alliances. The key companies analyzed in the report include Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM. The analysis of the competitive scenario offers the readers a panoramic view of the market scenario.

The Global Coal Tar market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Coal Tar market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Coal Tar industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)

Coal Tar Pitch

Carbon Black Oil

Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Aluminum Industry

Roofing

Tire Industry

Paint Industry

Wood Preservation

Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Online

Offline

Regions

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Coal Tar market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Coal Tar industry.

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/548

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Coal Tar Market:

The comprehensive global Coal Tar market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Coal Tar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Coal Tar Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand for aluminum in automotive industry



4.2.2.2. Medicinal properties of Coal Tar



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental pollutions



4.2.3.2. Fluctuation in the coal prices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coal-tar-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanopatterning Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopatterning-market

Cathode Materials Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Metamaterials Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market

Carbon Nanotube Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market