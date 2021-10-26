Fluid Transfer System Market (2021-2028) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

Fluid Transfer System Market Size – USD 17.57 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent emission standards

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.

In May 2020, Puck Enterprises, which is a producer of liquid transfer equipment, announced completion of the acquisition of Coupling & Accessories Inc., which is a company producing hose connection and fittings in the US. The acquisition provides Puck Enterprises capability to develop more innovative solutions and offer an enhanced product line to its customers in the liquid transfer industry. Also, the acquisition offers Puck Enterprises and its subsidiary firm, BullDog Hose Company, improved control over their product offerings.

Competitive Overview

The global Fluid Transfer System industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several renowned market players, which are keen on enhancing their market shares, implementing different marketing strategies. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market. The leading players profiled in the report include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

AC lines

Air suspension lines

SCR lines

Brake lines

DPF lines

Fuel lines

Turbo coolant lines

Transmission oil cooling lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hoses

Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Mild Hybrid Vehicles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Nylon

Steel

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Fluid Transfer System market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.

The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.

The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.

The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Fluid Transfer System market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included.

The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fluid Transfer System Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing vehicle production



4.2.2.2. Increase in stringency in tailpipe emission limits



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Growing popularity of electric vehicles may impact ICE fluid transfer system market



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

