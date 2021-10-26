Silicon Wafer Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth Rate and Demand Report 2021- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and introduction of new technologies in automotive sector are key factors driving market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study, titled “Global Silicon Wafer Market”, published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

The prominent players of the global Silicon Wafer market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Silicon Wafer products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Silicon Wafer Market:

EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

Silicon Wafer Market Segmentation:

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics

Regional landscape of the Global Silicon Wafer Market:

The latest report analyzes the growth trajectory of the global Silicon Wafer market, emphasizing the global dominance of the market across numerous developed and developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India).

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share, and at the same time, zeroes in on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market over the forecast timeline.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Silicon Wafer Market:

The comprehensive global Silicon Wafer market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includesthe industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about theapplication scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

