Electronic Skin Patches Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Electronic Skin Patches market in each key region of the world. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University’s researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.

The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Electronic Skin Patches market. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

To get a sample copy of the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/244

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Electronic Skin Patches market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Electronic Skin Patches market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To learn more details about the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-skin-patches-market

Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Electronic Skin Patches business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Electronic Skin Patches business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users :

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/244

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices

4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness

4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics

4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits

5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems

5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors

5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Electronic Skin Patches market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

To get a discount on the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/244

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

RFID in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.