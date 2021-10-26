Membranes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to treat highly contaminated water and rising issue of water shortage in developing countries is driving the global membranes market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membranes market is likely to reach value of USD 10.81 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need for reclaiming water from different wastewater streams for re-use. Increasing utilization of membranes for production of potable drinking water from groundwater, surface water, and seawater sources is driving the market. Increasing research and development activities for the advancement of wastewater treatment solutions and desalination are contributing to the demand for the membrane technology.

Municipalities lack financial resources to invest in the advanced membrane technology for use in the treatment of water and wastewater. This factor is hindering the market for membranes. Increasing research and development activities in nanotechnology is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Use of the advanced nanotechnology is expected to improve the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, DuPont announced that it had signed an agreement regarding acquisition of the ultrafiltration membrane business of BASF, a leading chemical company in Germany. The acquisition is expected to help DuPont widen its portfolio of separation technologies and water purification, which comprises reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and ion exchange resins.

The reverse osmosis segment held the largest market share of 39.3% in 2019. High efficiency (up to 99.5%) of reverse osmosis in separating small particles, including bacteria and monovalent ions such as chloride and sodium ions, has increased the use of reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment.

The polymeric segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Rising need for improvement in the filtration processes has resulted in the development of advanced polymeric membranes with increased efficiency and high performance, which would boost the segment during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key market participants include Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

Membranes Market Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the membranes Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the membranes market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the membranes market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Municipalities are increasingly utilizing microfiltration and ultrafiltration for water and wastewater treatment. High efficiency and long filtration media life of the membrane technology have driven the use of the membrane technology for water and wastewater treatment. The membrane technology requires less space compared to the conventional technologies i.e., it requires a smaller footprint, which is driving its demand during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global membranes market in terms of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

UF

NF

RO

MF

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the membranes market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the membranes industry.

The latest report titled ‘Global membranes Market,’ published by Reports and Data, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global membranes industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the membranes market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

