Hydrocolloids Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028

Hydrocolloids Market Size – USD 9,599.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income among consumers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages.

The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market. The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Hydrocolloids market.

Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids made an announcement about the introduction of Gellaneer, XanTreme, and Clarixan in its xanthum, and gellan gum product line.

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Hydrocolloids market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product types, applications, and end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Analysis of the Hydrocolloids Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key inferences influencing the revenue patterns of the market:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Hydrocolloids market into a wide product spectrum.

The study covers essential data pertaining to the application landscape of these products, the demand for and market share held by each application type, along with their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A meticulous description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the key highlights of the global Hydrocolloids market report.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Hydrocolloids Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Hydrocolloids Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing application for hydrocolloids in foods and beverages



4.2.2.2. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry



4.2.2.3. Rising disposable income



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in in the price of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

