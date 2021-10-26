Titanium Nitride Coating Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Key Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth.

In July 2020, FX Shoulder, Inc. received 510k clearance for its titanium nitride coated shoulder arthroplasty cups, humeral heads, and glenospheres. This product helped FX Shoulder to reach a broader market and offer surgeons more shoulder arthroplasty solutions to address patient requirements.

The research report investigates the competitive landscape thoroughly and offers a comprehensive overview of the businesses along with their product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and key statistical data about profit margins and revenue. It also covers rates of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, technological advancements, gross profit, sales network and distribution channels, and strategic alliances. The key companies analyzed in the report include Acree Technologies Inc., BryCoat Inc., Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., SurfTech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., and Vergason Technology, Inc. The analysis of the competitive scenario offers the readers a panoramic view of the market scenario.

The Global Titanium Nitride Coating market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Titanium Nitride Coating market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Titanium Nitride Coating industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Sputtering

Ion Plating

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Titanium Alloys

Steel

Carbide

Aluminum

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cutting Tools

Aircraft

Medical

Decorative

Target Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plane Target

Rotating Target

Regions

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Titanium Nitride Coating market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Titanium Nitride Coating industry.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market:

The comprehensive global Titanium Nitride Coating market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing surgical devices.



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for high-quality cutting tools



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of alternative coatings



4.2.3.2. High cost of titanium nitride coating



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

