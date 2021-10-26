Waste Management Market Outlook, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is expected to boost utilization of waste management facilities to minimize environmental degradation during the forecast period.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Waste Management market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Waste Management industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Waste Management industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Waste Management business sphere.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Industrial waste segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is driving the need for waste management facilities among industries to minimize environmental degradation and adverse effects on human health.

Disposable service segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by governments regarding safe disposal of industrial and municipal waste is driving demand for disposal services.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global waste management market in 2020. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and economic development in countries in the region have resulted in increasing volumes of waste generation, which is driving rapid need for waste management facilities in the region.

Global Waste Management Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Waste Management market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Waste Management market report:

Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management, Inc., and Republic Services, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Hazardous Waste

Bio-medical waste

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Collection Service

Collection & transportation

Storage & handling

Sorting

Disposable Service

Landfills

Recycling

Composting & Anaerobic digestion

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Waste Management market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Waste Management market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

