Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create High Growth Opportunities- Finds Fact.MR Report

Global reusable water bottle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030) and reach a value pool of over US$ 11 Bn

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings and large events due to Covid-19, there has been a bearish trend in the global demand for reusable water bottles . Manufacturers of reusable water bottles have narrowed down production due to the fall in purchase statistics of reusable water bottles as well as disrupting supply chains. At-home utilization of reusable water bottles remains consolidated, but out-of-home utilization in sports and travel related activities has almost come to a standstill which earlier generated the highest margins.Request Sample of Reusable Water Bottles Market Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2448 Demographic and Social Changes to Heighten Demand for Reusable Water BottlesThe global reusable water bottle market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 11Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The key factor facilitating demand for reusable water bottles have been the social initiatives such as 'Refill the Planet'. Global campaigns to reduce the number of plastic bottles is creating notable demand for reusable water bottles. Another primary driver forwarding the reusable water bottles market is the damaging effects of one time use plastic bottles. Moreover, the growth in mass sporting events in the last decade has led to high demand for reusable water bottles especially in the western nations.Key Takeaways of Reusable Water Bottle Market StudyAPEJ is anticipated to give impetus to the reusable water bottle market with the highest growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period. The general spike in mountaineering and outdoor sports activities after the cessation of the Covid-19 outbreak in the region will attribute to such growthPolymer based reusable water bottled acquired the most shares (~30%) within the material type segment due to the easy availability of polymer substances and the low cost of manufacturingWith the recent Covid-19 pandemic however, the global export of polymer substances have slowed down which is expected to affect sales of the polymer reusable water bottlesSupermarkets / Hypermarkets take the lead within the sales channel segment, accumulating a share of more than 30%Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2448 Highly Fragmented Market with Product Development Being the Key ForteThe global reusable water bottles market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of companies scattered worldwide. Companies are not only innovating in terms of functionality, but also in terms of design, to tap into various segments. Gululu, in May 2018, announced international launch of Gululu Go, a lightweight bottle with interactive speaker, having a cartoonish sound, attractive to kids. Many companies are also offering personalized customization of looks of the bottle, thus targeting both, household and corporate customers for their different specific requirements.For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reusable-water-bottles-market-valued-at-over-us-8-billion-in-2018-reveals-fact-mr-study-819835744.html Find More Valuable Insights on the MarketFact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for reusable water bottles, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030).The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for reusable water bottles based of material type (polymer, metal, glass, silicone), product type (plain, insulated, filtered, collapsible, infuser, growlers, other water bottles), primary usage (everyday, sports, travel, other utilities), size (8-12 Oz, 16-27 Oz, 32 Oz, 40 Oz, 1 gallon and above), sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent stores, e-commerce, other channels) across several major regions.About Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Corporate Headquarter:Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesE: sales@factmr.comResearch Insight: https://www.factmr.com/report/2448/reusable-water-bottles-market Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1446/reusable-water-bottles-market-trends