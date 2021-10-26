Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Carbon Fiber Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – New technological advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

Competitive Overview

The global Carbon Fiber industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several renowned market players, which are keen on enhancing their market shares, implementing different marketing strategies. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market. The leading players profiled in the report include Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.

Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation:

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

Rayon–based carbon fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Carbon Fiber market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.

The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.

The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.

The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Carbon Fiber market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included.

The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The advantages and benefits of carbon fiber



4.2.2.2. Rise in the demand from aerospace and defense sector



4.2.2.3. New technological advancements



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of carbon fiber



4.2.3.2. Development of low cost carbon fibers



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

