D3O Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2021-2028

Increasing application of D3O products in motorcycle gear, protection gear, and protective cases for consumer electronics is a key factor driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study, titled “Global D3O Market”, published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

D3O is an ingredient brand and a prime example of a non-Newtonian fluids, a unique class of materials that do not follow Newton’s law of viscosity. In the raw form of D3O, the molecules flow freely which enhances flexibility and softness of the materials. On impact, the molecules lock and absorb and dissipate the impact energy – in turn returning to its normal state after the impact. D3O, when integrated into clothing, molds according to the person, which further, offers enhanced protection to the wearer from impact or injury.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Low density segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributed to increasing demand for low-density D3O materials to manufacture low-density, durable, flexible, and shock absorbing materials for protective gear, athletic footwear, and industrial footwear.

Motorcycle segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing application of D3O materials in the production of helmets, knee pads, gloves, and other protective gear that are specifically designed for biking and racing. D3O materials have a higher capacity of withstanding multiple impacts which makes them highly suitable for motorcyclists.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributed to increasing commercial application of D3O materials such as production of CE-certified protective armor, in consumer electronics, defense, and automotive gear, and for Olympic Ski teams of Canada and the United States.

The prominent players of the global D3O market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the D3O products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the D3O Market:

3M, Klim, MCR Safety, Adidas, EFM, CCM, Targus, Schutt, Fox, Umbro, Xion, and D3O Labs.

D3O Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low-density

High-density

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Industrial

Defense

Electronics

Sports

Motorcycle

Regional landscape of the Global D3O Market:

The latest report analyzes the growth trajectory of the global D3O market, emphasizing the global dominance of the market across numerous developed and developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India).

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share, and at the same time, zeroes in on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market over the forecast timeline.

