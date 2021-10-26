Digital Remittance Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2026
Digital Remittance Market was valued at about USD 1.9 billion in 2018 & is expected to grow at a rapid rate with a projection crossing USD 8.6 billion by 2026.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Remittance Market was valued at about USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate with a projection crossing USD 8.6 billion by 2026. This report on the digital remittance market inspects all the crucial aspects such the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.
The rising digitization and automation, reduced remittance fee, reduced transfer time, easy use, and rising adoption of banking and financial services are the driving factors for the growth of the global digital remittance market. Growing regulatory initiatives focused on financial institutions being more transparent in order to improve the ecosystems of data and partners is another factor boosting the growth of the market. The increase in immigration rate from developing to developed nations in search of education and jobs opportunities is also driving the global digital remittance market growth. On the other hand, the security concerns and the lack of awareness among the people are significant restraints on the growth of the market.
Additionally, it discusses effective plans and development strategies, with tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Digital Remittance market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Top Key Players:
• InstaReM
• Flywire
• Western Union
• Ria Financial Services
• SingX Pte Ltd.
• WorldRemit
• Remitly
• Azimo Limited
• TransferWise
• Ripple
• MoneyGram
• TNG Wallet
Market Overview:
Information and communication technology (ICT) encompass a wide range of communication networks as well as the technologies that support them. The information and communication technology (ICT) sector bring together manufacturing and service businesses whose products primarily perform or enable information processing and communication via electronic methods, including transmission and display. The ICT sector contributes to technical advancement, increased output, and increased productivity. Its impact can be measured in a variety of ways: directly, as a contributor to output, employment, or productivity growth; or indirectly, as a source of technical development influencing other sections of the economy.
The Digital Remittance market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Digital Remittance market.
The Digital Remittance market has been growing steadily over the past decade and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period. It is also likely to be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, an abundance of raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the factors that make progress directly and indirectly in the market.
The study throws light on the Digital Remittance market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for further market investment. Key driving forces for Digital Remittance market is explained to help give an idea for a detailed analysis of this market.
The report also implements primary and secondary research techniques for gathering the most crucial pieces of professional information, and applies a number of industry-best techniques upon the data for projecting the future state of the global Digital Remittance market. Based on current market development, the report includes an analysis of how activities such as mergers and shapes the market’s future.
Digital Remittance Market Segmentation:
Market segment based on Remittance Channel:
Banks
Money Transfer Operators
Others
Market segment based on Remittance Type:
Inward Digital Remittance
Outward Digital Remittance
Market segment based on End-User:
Labor Workforce
Business
Personal
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Digital Remittance market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Digital Remittance market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Digital Remittance market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
