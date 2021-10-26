Cream Cheese Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2026
The global cream cheese market is driven by increase in consumption of fast food products such as burger, pizza, and other products.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cream Cheese is a soft fresh acid-coagulated unripen cheese that have smooth texture made from milk or cream. It is very versatile product and can be used in a various dishes, snack dips, and desserts such as cheesecake or cake frostings. It acts as an excellent topping for crackers, bagels, and sandwiches. Cream cheese can be soft, semi-hard, hard ripened, or unripen. Cream cheese can be classified into natural cheese, processed cheese, and cheese powder. Cream cheese products are often categorized into two main types based on the different fat content in the initial mix and the final composition. In the U.S., according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations the cream cheese should have at least 33% fat and not more than 55% moisture content.
High presence of calcium, magnesium, protein, vitamin A, D, and K with low fats and cholesterol in cream cheese have attracted health conscious customers, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Cream cheese strengthens bone in children & adults and aids in prevention from osteoporosis. Further, cream cheese contains vitamin-B, which helps in regulating blood pressure. It consists of antioxidant and glutathione that acts as supplements for brain and cures age-related neurodegeneration.
The global cream cheese market is driven by increase in consumption of fast food products such as burger, pizza, and other products. Introduction and rapid expansion of quick service restaurants (QSRs) have further bolstered demand for cream cheese in developing as well as developed regions. Furthermore, increase in expenditure on fast food in millennials fuel the demand for cream cheese, which in turn boosts the market growth. Moreover, rise in urban population, increase in disposable income, and growing attraction of consumer toward nutrition-rich products are further expected to drive the market growth. However, perishable nature of cream cheese and adulterations such as removal of fat, skimming, and dilution with water restricts the market growth. Further, increase in health consciousness among the consumers leads to increase in demand for low fat products, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market..
The global cheese market is segmented based on the type, end users, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into natural cheese and processed cheese. By end users, the market is bifurcated into commercial use and residential use. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into direct and indirect. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Some of the major players analyzed in this report include Lactalis France, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), Dairy Farmers of America US, Friesland Campina, Danone France, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Foods, Yili Group, Saputo, SODIAAL, Schreiber Foods, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, and Britannia Industries Limited.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cream cheese market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.
• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.
• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.
