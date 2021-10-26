Masterbatch Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Demand, Growth and Demand Report 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Masterbatch Market Size – USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials. Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Market in Europe accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to growth of construction and automotive industries. In addition, rising demand for plastic products in countries in the region in driving market revenue growth.

The research report investigates the competitive landscape thoroughly and offers a comprehensive overview of the businesses along with their product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and key statistical data about profit margins and revenue. It also covers rates of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, technological advancements, gross profit, sales network and distribution channels, and strategic alliances. The key companies analyzed in the report include LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA. The analysis of the competitive scenario offers the readers a panoramic view of the market scenario.

The Global Masterbatch market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Masterbatch market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Masterbatch industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polypropylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

Regions

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Masterbatch market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Masterbatch industry.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Masterbatch Market:

The comprehensive global Masterbatch market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Masterbatch Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Masterbatch Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for improving fuel-efficiency in automotive



4.2.2.2. Growth of building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for masterbatch in consumer goods



4.2.2.4. Increasing use of polyester fiber in textile industry



4.2.2.5. Rising disposable income



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limitations of masterbatch



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

