The Dude Abides Festival Celebrates “The Big Lebowski” in Austin, TX

The Dude Abides festival will be held November 13, 2021 outside at Pioneer Farms in Austin, TX with acres of room to socially distance, while we take it easy enjoying the festivities, celebrating the Coen Brothers timeless film, “The Big Lebowski.”

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX , USA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dude Abides Festival, celebrating all things “The Big Lebowski” related, has launched its inaugural year in Austin, TX set for November 13, 2021 at Pioneer Farms starting at 2PM.

The festival celebrates all things related to the Big Lebowski and will feature a 90-minute set from local artist Sour Bridges featuring songs from the movie, a “Dudeseum” with recreated props from the movie on display, a custom food menu inspired by the film by local food truck Ranch Hand, a costume contest, a photo booth, and all festivities capped with a screening of the film outside.

Jeff “The Dude” Dowd, who was the inspiration for “The Dude” character from the movie, will be also doing a remote Q&A for the festival.

Tickets start at $29 and are available now at www.dudeabidesfestival.com for sale. White Russians will also be for sale at the event. This will be the inaugural year of The Dude Abides festival which hopes to tour and become one of many annual festival traditions of Austin, TX, keeping it weird for all of us in central Texas.

The Dude Abides Festival is put on by Dripping Springs Drive-in, a local drive-in movie theater exhibitor. More information on Dripping Springs Drive-in at www.drippingspringsdrivein.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biglebowskifest/

Website: https://dudeabidesfestival.com/

Video URL: https://www.facebook.com/biglebowskifest/



Name: Jeffrey Edward
Organization: The Dude Abides Festival
Address: 10621 PIONEER FARMS DRIVE AUSTIN, TEXAS, 78754, UNITED STATES
Phone: (512) 394-4264

