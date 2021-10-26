Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. The Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Photoacoustic Imaging market in each key region of the world.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue. Currently, PA imaging has also extended to biomedical and medical markets. The major segments are namely clinical (early stage diagnosis) and pre-clinical (drug efficiency monitoring on small animal), analytics (flow cytometry and microscopy for in vitro diagnosis). In 2019, the total PAI biomedical and medical market was valued nearly at USD 36.5 million, because of the analytics and pre-clinical segments.

Biomedical PA imaging is currently at a rising stage of clinical translation and it is of utter importance for research institutions as well as academic establishments to make portable and affordable delivery and detection solutions to expand smoother transition to clinic. Issue helps to address a wide spectrum of PA imaging techniques, primarily targeting on latest advances in light sources along with its delivery methods, w1hich makes detection strategies which help maintain affordable PA imaging solutions.

The Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Photoacoustic Imaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

According to our analysts, it is forecasted to touch the USD 241 million by 2022. A steep increase in the growth curve has been prevalent from 2018, mainly because of the launch of clinical products that were approved in 2017, like the Imagio system from Seno Medical Instruments, US. The primary application areas that are likely to benefit from clinical products are cardiovascular diagnostics, cancer research, brain imaging, therapy monitoring, dermatology and drug developments..

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Photoacoustic Imaging business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Photoacoustic Imaging business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging Systems

Lasers

Transducers

Contrast Agents

Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Hematology

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Photoacoustic Imaging market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Imaging Systems

5.1.2. Lasers

5.1.3. Transducers

5.1.4. Contrast Agents

5.1.5. Software

continue..

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Photoacoustic Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Photoacoustic Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Photoacoustic Imaging market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Key Objectives of the Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Photoacoustic Imaging market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

