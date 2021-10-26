Zero Emission Vehicle Market: Government Planning For Zero Emission Vehicles On-Road by 2024
[389 Pages Report] Zero Emission Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (BEV), (PHEV), and (FCEV) and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030.
Zero emission vehicle (ZEV) is a vehicle that does not emit the tailpipe pollutant from the onboard source of power. These vehicles have significant emission benefits over conventional vehicles, and run on alternate power sources such as battery electricity, natural gas, and solar power. The zero emission vehicle market is still in its nascent stage, and is expected to grow exponentially in the next 1012 years.
The global zero emission vehicle market is driven by increase in disposable income and rise in consumer confidence towards the usage of zero emission vehicles. Moreover, technological advancement with respect to new features and growth in awareness towards the advantage of ZEV vehicles are expected to fuel the use of ZEV vehicles. However, short-range problems and long recharging times are expected to hinder this growth.
Furthermore, growth in environmental concern in terms of rising carbon footprint is expected to presents a major opportunity for the market growth.
The report segments the market on the basis of vehicle type, application, and geography. The vehicle segment includes battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).
The market based on application is divided into commercial and passenger vehicles. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).
Key Benefits
• This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global zero emission vehicle market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional zero emission vehicle market, and future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.
• In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 20172023 are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.
Zero Emission Vehicle Market Key Segments:
By Vehicle Type
• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
By Application
• Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Vehicles
Key Players in the Value Chain:
• Hyundai (South Korea)
• BMW (Germany)
• Chevrolet (U.S.)
• Toyota (Japan)
• Nissan (Japan)
• Volkswagen (Germany)
• Tesla (U.S.)
• BYD (China)
• Kia (South Korea)
• Fiat (Italy)
