Magnetic Materials Market Growth Forecast With CAGR Of 9.3% By 2027 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The global magnetic materials market is forecast to reach USD 143.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data recently published a global research report called Magnetic Materials market to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Magnetic Materials market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. The global Magnetic Materials market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in the market. Investments in the Magnetic Materials market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Magnetic Materials market in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the market in terms of sales, production, financial investment, international trade activities, and market disruption. The global Magnetic Materials market is expected to reach USD 143.87 Billion by 2027 from USD 73.52 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report before you purchase free of cost! @: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3247
The growing trend of electrification and modernization to reduce the cost of production and improve efficiencies enhances the use of permanent magnets in a variety of end-use industries. The building technologies provide advanced solutions that ensure the highest levels of energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability. These not only offer industry-specific solutions for hospitals, life science companies, airports, hotels, utility companies, and but also provide solutions for commercial buildings of cities as well as international companies and their infrastructures. Permanent magnets are extensively used in the motors of lift doors and train doors. NdFeB magnets are also used to dewax oil pipelines in China.
Key participants include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd, Molycorp Magnequench, Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Electron Energy Corporation, Tengam Engineering, Inc., and Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc. among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Asia Pacific is expected to have an attractive growth for the magnetic material market as many multinational companies are shifting their manufacturing set-ups to this region.
Among the type segment, a semi-hard magnet is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecasted period.
Demand for faster transmission of data, decreasing the size of technological devices, and effective utilization of electricity have provided an impetus to the magnetic material sector.
China has an excellent automobile production rate, according to OICA, which, in turn, is a factor behind the rising demand for the industry.
Among the end-user segment, electronics & telecommunication is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecasted period.
Download Reports Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3247
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the magnetic materials market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hard/Permanent Magnet
Semi-Hard Magnet
Soft Magnet
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Transformers
Motors
Inductors
Generators
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automotive
Electronics & Telecommunications
Industrial
Power Generation
Others
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3247
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S
Europe
U.K
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3247
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Xylene Market Revenue: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xylene-market
Zinc-Air Battery Market Forecast: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/zinc-air-battery-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help clients make a smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn