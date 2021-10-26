Document Management Market 2028 - Business Scenario along with Key players - IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Oracle
The rising adoption of cloud-based document management services is propelling the growth of the document management market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence of paperless offices and the need for increased efficiency drive the market growth. In addition, high requirement for digitalization to save space fuels the growth further. However, the implementation cost of document management system (DMS) and concerns related to data security restrain the market. The adoption of cloud-based technology and mobile device integration are opportunistic for the document management market.
The global document management market is segmented based on deployment, end user and region. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise DMS and cloud-based DMS. Based on end user, it is divided into government, healthcare, banking, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in this market are Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HP Inc., Xerox Corporation, SpringCM, Agiloft, Synergis Technologies, and Trace Applications.
