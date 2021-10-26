Digibee Keynotes, Hosts VIP FIreside Chat & Open Talk to Highlight New Approaches to Unlock Organizational Agility
WESTON, FL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digibee, the leading low-code integration platform, recently announced its participation in API World. Digibee will highlight how modern integration architecture accelerates individual teams while still encouraging collaboration at scale throughout the event, including a keynote speech.
“As enterprises scale their digital transformation, companies are faced with a myriad of hurdles including the lack of specialized talent to drive innovation forward,” said Peter Kreslins Junior, Chief Technology Officer at Digibee. “We are excited to share with participants at API World how to leverage organizational agility and the power of low-code and cloud-native systems that allow businesses to grow, thrive, and be more flexible to change in the digital-first era. We are thrilled to be participating in this event alongside a group of technology leaders and luminaries, and I hope to see you during our keynote presentation on October 27 at 11am PT.”
Most IT departments struggle to balance the growing IT project backlog to meet the needs of the business without going over budget. Systems that connect teams are more important now than ever before to ensure the use of a modern integration architecture to reduce costs..
Digibee keynote & event schedule: :
October 27 at 11am PT - 11:50am PT: KEYNOTE: Modern Integration Architecture: A New Approach to Unlock Organizational Agility at Scale;
October 27 at 12pm PT - 12:30pm PT: VIP Networking: Fireside Chat - API Innovation;
October 28 at 10am PT - 10:50am PT: Open Talk: Building a Modern Integration Architecture in Practice
About Digibee
Digibee developed their hybrid integration platform to quickly connect enterprises to the digital world using Kubernetes and low-code. Their innovative and flexible platform solves the integration challenge faster and more efficiently than any other integration approach in the market. Their holistic and agile approach to integration allows enterprises to accelerate decision making, enhance the customer experience, and achieve greater business outcomes in a fast and scalable way without a major investment. Digibee has offices in São Paulo, Brazil; Sunrise, Florida and Denver, Colorado.
Sarah Fraser
