Graphene Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2021 To 2028

Graphene Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronic

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Graphene market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Graphene industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Graphene industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Graphene business sphere.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Global Graphene Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Graphene market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Graphene market report:

Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Graphene market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Graphene market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Graphene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Graphene Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising research and development activities



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for graphene for energy storage



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for graphene in the automotive industry



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for lighter, versatile, and sustainable materials



4.2.3. Market restrains analysis



4.2.3.1. Difficulties in bulk manufacturing



4.2.3.2. Lack of standardization



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

