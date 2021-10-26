Hazmat Suit Market: Infection Control and Biohazard To Grow at 6.0% CAGR During 2021-2030

[282 Pages] Hazmat suits market to reach $11.60 Bn by 2030; Mining and metallurgy use to garner 6.9% CAGR: Level A safety standard to rake 6.2% CAGR.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Hazmat Suits Market by Application, Safety Standard, and End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global hazmat suits market was valued at $6.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global hazmat suits market share in North America in 2020, owing to the implementation of strict safety regulations, increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and smart protective equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments to ensure high safety of industrial workers across various countries in the region.

By application, the market is categorized into chemical waste, infection control & biohazard, hazardous materials, and others. The infection control & biohazard segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for high-quality and convenient hazmat suits in order to cater to the rise in infections across the world.By end-use, the hazmat suits market is classified into oil & gas, mining & metallurgy, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the requirement of hazmat suits in bulk by the global healthcare industry.

COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the hazmat suits market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned/restricted the number of personnel in the factories for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in demand for protective equipment and hampered the development of advanced hazmat suits.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced protective equipment manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced safety suits globally.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy application, the infection control and biohazard segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By safety standard, the Level A segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By end-use, the mining and metallurgy segment is projected to lead the global hazmat suits market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to other segments.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global hazmat suits market include 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dupont DE Nemours, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kappler, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc., MATISEC, and MSA Safety Incorporated.