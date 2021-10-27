Players In The Hearing Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Industry Are Adopting Mergers And Acquisitions

Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the hearing diagnostic devices industry are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. Players are investing in the mergers and acquisitions to have competitive advantage through technological innovations. In January 2020, Italy based audiology equipment company, Inventis acquired Synapsys SAS for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Inventis expands its product portfolio by entering the balance diagnostic segment and strengths its position worldwide.

The global hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $747.7 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $747.7 million in 2020 to $924.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 4.3%. The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2025 and reach $1,058.2 million in 2030.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for hearing diagnostic devices and equipment during the forecast period. The older population is prone to a number of hearing ailments. The older population is expected to increase globally and with it, hearing loss and other hearing ailments are also expected to increase. For example, the old population percentage is expected to grow from 28% in 2019 to 38% in 2050 in Japan. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations, the number of people aged 65 and above is expected to increase to 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the rise in the geriatric population would lead to an increase in the demand for hearing diagnostic services thereby boosting the market for hearing diagnostic devices and equipment during the forecast period.



Major players covered in the global hearing diagnostic devices and equipment industry are William, Demant, Natus Medical Incorporated, Hillrom, Amplivox, Grason Stadler.

TBRC’s global hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into otoacoustic emission (OAE), audiometer, otoscope, tympanometer, others, by end user into hospitals, clinics, personal use, ambulatory care settings.

The top opportunities in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type will arise in the Otoacoustic Emission (OAE), segment, which will gain $93.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end user will arise in hospitals segment, which will gain $114.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $16.9 million.

Hearing Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market - By Type (Otoacoustic Emission (OAE), Audiometer, Otoscope, Tympanometer), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Personal Use, Ambulatory Care Settings) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market overview, forecast hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, hearing diagnostic devices and equipment global market trends, hearing diagnostic devices and equipment global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

