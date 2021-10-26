Submit Release
Breast Implants Market Share, Trend Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report 2021-2027

Qualiket Research

New Study Analysis of "Breast Implants Market Forecast (2021-2027) "by Qualiket Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Implants Market was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.02 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2021 to 2027.

Surgical procedure used to enhance the breast size and improve certain conditions such as sagging or drooping of breasts making them more proportional with the rest of the body is called as Breast implant. Breast Implants are vastly accepted by women to improve their physical appearance. These are made of either saline or silica solutions or silicone gel.

Key players in the Breast Implant Market are Allergen, Inc, PS Technology Development Limited, Cereplas, CollPlant Holdings Ltd, GG Biotechnology Ltd, Groupe Sebbin SAS, HANSBIOMED Co. Ltd, LABORATORIES ARION, Establishment Labs S.A,and POLYTECH Health.

Impact of the COVID-19

The pandemic had a short-term impact on the breast implant market. Mainly in the initial phase of the pandemic when the entire world went into lockdown and other travel restrictions to curb the spread of infection. Due to restrictions and lockdown, the ongoing and scheduled surgical procedures were delayed or canceled which affected the market negatively.

Regional Analysis

North America expected to led the market because of the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. and the rising demand for cosmetic surgical procedures associated with the improvement of esthetics in the country. Europe also expected to hold a noteworthy share in the market due to the vast awareness levels regarding cosmetic surgeries in this region and the introduction of a huge number of cosmetology clinics in Europe region. The market share in Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to experience growth in future because of the access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increase in disposable income.

Market Segmentation

By product type

• Silicone Breast Implants
• Saline Breast Implants

By Shape
• Round Breast Implants
• Anatomical Breast Implants

By Application
• Reconstructive Surgery
• Cosmetic Surgery

By End-users
• Hospitals
• Cosmetology Clinics

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

Key Development

In August 2020, Hair Diagnostix announced the launch of an advanced and easy-to-use self-test to detect leaking breast implants.
In June 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie Inc. announced the initiation of a digital campaign to improve the device tracking, identification, and increase its reach to patients having Allergan breast implant called BIOCELL and to inform them about the risks of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

May 2019, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery joined hands with RealSelf for initiating a clinical study on breast implants.

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

