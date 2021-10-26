Brachytherapy Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of cancer is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Brachytherapy Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Brachytherapy market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Brachytherapy market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. Technological advancements such as the development of novel radioactive sources, remote after-loading systems, innovations in 3D imaging methods, computerized treatment methods, and clinical trials in brachytherapy are significant factors driving the market growth.

In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases. Groundbreaking technologies are being embraced to assist in creating personalized solutions for challenging conditions to deliver enhanced brachytherapy procedures to help in cancer treatment.

Key Highlights From The Report

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

In April, 2020, Elekta announced the introduction of a universal gynecological brachytherapy applicator, Geneva, which was designed deploying the outside-in methodology of Elekta, which caters to the growing needs of front-line cancer therapists.



The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Brachytherapy Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Brachytherapy market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Top competitors of the Brachytherapy Market profiled in the report include:

Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Brachytherapy market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Brachytherapy market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users :

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Brachytherapy market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Brachytherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Growing awareness in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Presence of alternative therapies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Brachytherapy Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.2. Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.3. Others

Continue...

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Brachytherapy market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What is the growth rate of the Brachytherapy market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Brachytherapy industry by 2027?

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Brachytherapy business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

