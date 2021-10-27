Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Semiconductor Machinery Market 2021-2030

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the semiconductor machinery market is expected to grow from $201.69 billion in 2020 to $219.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $302.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The growing demand for electric vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the semiconductor machinery market.

The semiconductor machinery market consists of sales of semiconductor manufacturing machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce wafer processing equipment, semiconductor assembly, and packaging equipment, and other semiconductor making machinery. The semiconductor machinery market is segmented into wafer processing equipment, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment, and other semiconductor making machinery. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Semiconductor Machinery Market

Major companies operating in the semiconductor machinery industry are focusing on the development of innovative technology solutions for semiconductor machinery to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in March 2020, Lam Research Corporation, a USA-based semiconductor company launched a fully transformed plasma etch technology and device solution, designed to provide advanced functionality and extensibility to chipmakers required for future development. Space-saving design, the ability to detect trends and patterns, and the capture and review of data are other advantages provided by the Sensi. I platform.

Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Segments:

The global semiconductor machinery market is further segmented:

By Type: Front-End Equipment, Back-End Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment

By Application: Integrated Circuit, Discrete Device, Optoelectronic Device, Sensors

By Product: Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS, Others

By Supply Chain Participant: OSAT Companies, IDM Firms, Foundries

By Geography: The global semiconductor machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 provides semiconductor machinery market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global semiconductor machinery market, semiconductor machinery market share, semiconductor machinery market players, semiconductor machinery market segments and geographies, and leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Semiconductor Machinery Market Organizations Covered: Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, ASML, EV Group (EVG), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited, Rudolph Technologies Inc, Nordson Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments Inc, Canon Inc, Nikon Corporation, Teradyne Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Cohu Inc, Modutek Corporation, Onto Innovation, Energetiq Technology Inc, Gigaphoton Inc, Inpria Corp, JEOL Ltd, Mapper Lithography, NuFlare Technology Inc, Raith GmbH, S-Cubed, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

