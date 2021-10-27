Augmented Reality Software Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Augmented Reality Software Market 2021-2030

Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the augmented reality software market is expected grow from $12.44 billion in 2020 to $21.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $152 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 62%. The steps for recovery from COVID-19 and future productivity in the economy will need augmented reality to adjust to the new normal, contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

The augmented reality software market consists of sales of augmented reality software which is the integration of the user's existing real environment with digital information. The revenue generated by this market consists of sales of software whose functions include 3D modeling, workflow optimization, visualization, navigation, remote collaboration, documentation and others. The companies involved in the development of the augmented reality software are primarily engaged in designing, development and sales of this software which is used by various end-users including medical, aerospace & defense, and oil and gas industries among others.

Trends In The Global Augmented Reality Software Market

The combination of artificial intelligence and augmented reality shows many opportunities as both are separate but complementary technologies. Artificial intelligence models will enhance augmented reality experience by adding interactivity and effects to AR scenes like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity. In 2019, Google Maps introduced a global localization technique that combines Visual Positioning Service (VPS), Street View, and machine learning which helps in identifying position and orientation more accurately. The smartphone's camera is used as a sensor by this technology to allow the app to see the surroundings and locate the position by looking at the buildings thereby helping users to quickly determine which direction to opt. This combination will boost the augmented reality software market growth during the forecast period.

Global Augmented Reality Software Market Segments:

The global augmented reality software market is further segmented:

By Software Function: 3D Modelling, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Navigation, Remote Collaboration, Documentation, Others

By Vertical: Enterprise, Oil and Gas, Mining, Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Others

By Deployment: Cloud Based, On-Premise

By Geography: The global augmented reality software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global augmented reality software market, augmented reality software market share, augmented reality software market players, augmented reality software market segments and geographies, augmented reality software market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The augmented reality software market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Augmented Reality Software Market Organizations Covered: PTC, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Daqri LLC, Zugara, Inc., Niantic, Augmate Corporation, Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Aurasma, EON Reality Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Zappar Ltd, Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inglobe Technologies, Jbknowledge, Inc., Kudan, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Re’flekt GmbH, Scope AR, Viewar GmbH, Wear S.R.L., Atheer, Inc., HP Reveal, Kentico Software.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

