Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Trend, Strategies & Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is expected to grow from $22.4 billion in 2020 to $24.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $33.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Global therapeutic respiratory devices and equipment market will be driven by the increase in diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) and related services. Respiratory devices and equipment are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices and equipment.

Trends In The Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market

Companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in enhanced mechanical ventilators for efficient patient management. These mechanical ventilators use artificial intelligence to improve the patient management by examining, analyzing, integrating and incorporating data from extensive sources. These AI-enabled devices ensure consistency even in the absence of expert personnel, improve patients' treatment, limit clinical mistakes and predict prolonged mechanical ventilation by using artificial intelligence techniques. Some of the major companies offering intelligent mechanical ventilators such as Hamilton medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Segments:

The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is further segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic devices, Therapeutic devices, Monitoring devices

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings, Ambulatory service centers,

By Therapeutic Devices: Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Others

By Diagnostic Devices: Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters 5) By Monitoring Devices: Pulse oximeters, Capnographs, Gas analyzers 6) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia

By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Organizations Covered: Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries and Invacare Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

